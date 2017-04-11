Easter Egg Scramble At OIT Saturday

This Saturday, April 15th Oregon Tech Housing & Residence Life invites community members to bring their children for an Easter Egg Scramble at the Oregon Tech Soccer Field on Saturday, April 15th, at 10:00 a.m.

The Egg Scramble will be open for infants to 4-year-olds at 10 a.m.; 5-year-olds to 7-year-olds at 10:15 a.m.; and 8-year-olds and older at 10:30 a.m.

This family-friendly event is free and open to all children, but Housing & Residence Life is asking for donations of toothbrushes or toothpaste to benefit Foster Care programs.

Participants must bring their own basket. The event will take place regardless of weather, so please dress children accordingly and leave any pets at home.

Parking is available is the gravel lot behind the stadium. Contact Oregon Tech Housing & Residence Life for more information at 541.885.1094 or email housing@oit.edu.

No animals allowed except trained service animals. Oregon Tech is a smoke/tobacco-free campus.