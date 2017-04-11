Docents Wanted For The Summer At Two Klamath Falls Businesses

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. – Spring may just have gotten here, but if you’d like to volunteer for the summer at the Baldwin Hotel Museum or with Amtrak, the deadline to sign up is coming soon.
This week there will be two meetings for prospective volunteers. Both groups will be trained by the folks at the Klamath County Museum, and they’ll provide scripts for all docents so don’t worry that you won’t know what to say.
The first meeting is tomorrow, Wednesday April 12th, for those interested in working at the Baldwin this summer – meet at the hotel 11:30am at 31 Main St.
Then for Amtrak, their meeting for prospective volunteers will be the following day, Thursday April 13th at 6:30pm. If you’re interested in that one, meet at the Klamath County Museum, 1451 Main St. Museum staff will share info on how the Amtrak docent program works.
Keep in mind that if you volunteer as a docent for Amtrak you’ll literally be talking while the train is moving. Volunteers will get on the train here in town and provide information to the passengers as the train proceeds to Eugene. Then they’ll bring you back to Klamath Falls the same day.
For more information contact the Klamath County Museum at (541) 882-1000.