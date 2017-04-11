Do You Know Either Of These Men?

By: Christy Lynn
Tygh Valley, Ore. – Oregon State Police Fish & Wildlife Division for The Dalles Area Command would like your help in identifying two men.
These two are believed to be involved with wildlife violations that occurred on the White River Wildlife Area near Tygh Valley during the winter closure in late February. The White River Wildlife Area north of Badger Creek Road is closed during the winter months from December 1 through March 31 to protect wintering wildlife.
If you have any info regarding either of these men, please contact OSP Senior Trooper Craig Gunderson at 541-980-2693.