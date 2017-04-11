Active Shooter Drill At OIT Today

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. – Today, Tuesday April 11th, from 9am till noon, don’t be alarmed if you hear gunshots and sirens and the like coming from the Oregon Tech campus. The staff, faculty and students of OIT are going to participate in a multi-organization emergency drill.
Those agencies assisting include the Klamath Falls Police Department (KFPD), Klamath County Fire District 1 (KCFD1), Klamath 9-1-1, Sky Lakes Medical Center and Klamath County Emergency Management
The focus of the drill is to simulate an active shooter scenario to make sure that the campus community is better prepared for effective crisis management in a real emergency. The campus community can expect to see police and fire department vehicles on campus along with a large number of emergency personnel running through the drill.
Residents are asked to stay clear of the area as passersby may affect the simulation.