Union Pacific Railroad To Invest Over $9 Million On Lines In Klamath

By: Christy Lynn
Roseville, Cal. – Great news for the Basin. Union Pacific Railroad is going to spend approximately $77 million dollars infrastructure investment in Oregon this year. $9.3 million of those dollars right here between Klamath Falls and Chemult to replace 21 miles of rail.
Other areas in the state benefitting from the investment are: $12.1 million dollars for the rail line between Huntington, Oregon, and Caldwell, Idaho, to replace 87,978 railroad ties during a tie replacement project. Also $14.3 million dollars in the rail line between Oakridge and Portland to replace 102,683 railroad ties during a tie replacement project.
UP’s investment plan funds a range of initiatives: $44.7 million to maintain railroad track and $3.2 million to maintain bridges in the state.
This year’s planned capital expenditure in Oregon is part of an ongoing investment strategy. Between 2012 to 2016, Union Pacific invested more than $305 million strengthening Oregon’s transportation infrastructure. Union Pacific plans to spend $3.1 billion across its network this year. The company has invested $51 billion since 2000, contributing to a 40 percent decrease in derailments during the same time frame.
Wes Lujan, Union Pacific vice president and Public Affairs representative for the Western Region says “Union Pacific’s targeted investments fund projects that strengthen our railroad tracks, increase safety and minimize delays as trains travel through communities across Oregon. Maintaining a healthy railroad is the foundation of our ability to serve customers and communities across the state.”