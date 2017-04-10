Two Rivers Correctional Institution Inmate Dies

By: Christy Lynn
Umatilla, Ore. – Around 5:45am on Friday April 7th 2017, Oregon Department of Corrections inmate 52 year old Michael Shaw was found in bed, unresponsive. Medical staff began life-saving efforts but Mr. Shaw was not able to be revived. He was pronounced dead at 6:32am. At this time officials of the Two Rivers Correctional Institution in Umatilla believe it was caused my natural causes. But as with all unanticipated deaths in state prisons, the Oregon State Police Criminal Investigation Division will investigate.
Shaw entered the DOC custody in 2002, on one count of sex abuse in the first degree and one count of mistreatment in the first degree out of Marion County. His earliest release date was 2025. Next of kin has been notified and as of this moment no other details are available.
Two Rivers Correctional Institution (TRCI) is a multi-custody prison in Umatilla that houses approximately 1,800 male inmates. TRCI participates in prison industries with Oregon Corrections Enterprises including institution and industrial laundry, mattress manufacturing, and sewing. Other institution work programs include reparation and cleaning of irrigation ditches, maintenance of local baseball fields, and work with local cities and the Hermiston School District. The facility provides a range of correctional programs and services including education, religious services, and behavioral health services. TRCI opened in 2000.