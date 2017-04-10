Oregon State Penitentiary Still On Lockdown

By: Christy Lynn
Salem, Ore – Sunday night April 9th around 7:30pm the staff at the Oregon State Penitentiary in Salem responded to an inmate fight.
The altercation involving about 20 inmates reportedly took place in a recreation area. Staff deployed chemical spray to control the situation and then a number of the inmates were taken to disciplinary segregation.
The Penitentiary is still apparently still on lockdown as of this morning and all activities and visiting have been canceled until further notice. No major injuries of staff or inmates were reported and the incident is still under investigation.