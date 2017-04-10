Drug Bust In Marion County Yields 14 Pounds Of Meth

By: Christy Lynn
Marion County, Ore. – Last Wednesday April 5th, an Oregon State Police Trooper stopped a vehicle with California plates on a routine traffic stop. The driver had failed to use his signal as he got onto the I-5 northbound at milepost 243, about halfway between Albany and Salem.
While the Trooper was speaking with the two people in the car, he suspected criminal activity and asked for consent to search the vehicle. Permission was granted and that’s when the OSP officer found about 14 pounds of methamphetamine in a garbage bag in the trunk of the car.
The driver, 47 year old Arturo Lua Carbajal and his passenger, 54 year old Ernesto Chavez-Cruz were both arrested and housed at the Marion County jail for possession and distribution of methamphetamine.
OSP drug enforcement Detectives are continuing to investigate.