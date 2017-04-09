Shooting In Cave Junction Still Being Investigated

By: Christy Lynn
Cave Junction, Ore – Just after 2:00 am, on Sunday April 9, 2017, Oregon State Police Troopers handling the Grants Pass Patrol Worksite, responded to a reported shooting in front of Art’s Red Garter Steakhouse. When officials got to the scene they discovered a male with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was identified as 32 year old Andre Dwayne Wright of Cave Junction and was transported to the Rogue Regional Emergency Room with critical injuries.
OSP detectives assigned to the Major Crimes Section in Central Point responded to the scene and are continuing to investigate. There have been no arrests made in connection with this shooting. Anyone with information regarding this event is encouraged to contact the Oregon State Police Southern Dispatch Center at (541) 664-4600.