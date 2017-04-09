Portland And Other Areas Suffer Power Outages Due To Strong Winds

Portland, Ore. – **Update 2** As of Saturday night, April 8th, service to 241,000 Portland General Electric customers had reportedly been restored following high winds from Friday’s windstorm (see original story below). PGE crews are continuing to work around the clock to get power back to the 13,577 customers still without.
PGE thanks those customers who remain without power for their patience. Crews are working as quickly as safety allows and 24-hour restoration efforts will continue until power to all customers is restored.
**Update 1**
As of 10:45am on Friday approximately 39,500 customers were still without power.
Previous story…
Massively strong winds are wreaking havoc in parts of the state today. At one point about 168,000 Portland General Electric customers were without powere. The winds knocked down trees and power lines which caused the outages.
PGE says they have all available crews working on it and they will work through the weekend to restore power as quickly as they can.
The outages are pretty spread out, so due to the volume there’s no estimate on when people can expect their power back on. Stronger winds are still expected today and this weekend, so a lot of it is weather depending.
PGE wants to remind their customers to stay away from any downed utility lines, and to report any downed lines or power outages. Always assume that downed lines are live and extremely dangerous- never touch downed wires with your body or any object. Report any downed lines immediately to PGE by calling 503-464-7777 (Portland) or 800-544-1795.
If your power is out, PGE offers several ways to report an outage or get an update:
* Online: Go to PortlandGeneral.com/Outage. Customers can also view a map and a list of current outages by ZIP code.
* Mobile: Visit PortlandGeneral.com on a smartphone to see a mobile-optimized page with quick links.
* Phone: Call 503-464-7777 (Portland) or 800-544-1795 to report a power outage or downed line through the automated system. Customers can also request a call back when power is restored. Phone lines have been busy, so please call only once to allow other callers to get through.