Was This Little Girl In Danger At The Klamath Falls YMCA Or Not?

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. – At the Klamath Falls YMCA this past Tuesday, one of the lifeguards was reportedly reprimanded by a patron who said the kids in the pool weren’t being watched properly.
Sandie Jipp, the Aquatics Director as well as a lifeguard at the Y said a lady came up to her and started saying that a girl was drowning. The patron, Barbie Murphy, was at the Klamath Falls YMCA with second grade students from Conger Elementary for the free swim session.
Murphy said that the little girl “had went under a couple times and she was calling for help. The teacher was calling for help and some of the other parents and my mom was there and she was trying to flag down the lifeguard – trying to get her attention. I had to jump in and get the little girl out of the pool.”
Jipp went to review the video footage and said the girl was struggling but not drowning. The YMCA said their definition of drowning means “needing to be revived – meaning someone ultimately choking.” Jipp said she checked on the child afterwards and the girl didn’t appear to be upset or in distress at all.
The YMCA said they did what they are supposed to do, follow protocol. At the time of the incident there were reportedly two lifeguards on duty – one on each end of the pool.
The approximate time from the child entering the water until Murphy jumps in is about 6-8 seconds. Murphy said she will not be going back after this incident.