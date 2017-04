The Klamath Basin Audubon Society is holding their monthly meeting, April 13th at 6:30 PM at Fisher Nicholson Realty, 403 Main St. downtown Klamath Falls. The topic this month is: Bringing Back the Trumpeter Swan, an informative talk on restoring Trumpeter Swans in Oregon presented by Dr. Gary Ivey. Refreshments will be served.

Mary Ellen Sargent, KBAS Publicity, 541-850-3926