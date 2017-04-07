Wanted By OSP As A Person Of Interest – Jacy Kevin McManus

By: Christy Lynn
Wolf Creek, Ore. – *Update* As of 4pm Friday April 7th, Oregon State Police troopers are looking for 35 year old Jacy Kevin McManus. Mr. McManus is a person of interest in a shooting that happened yesterday in the Wolf Creek area (see original story below).
He is 5’11″, 185 pounds brown hair – although possible a freshly shaved head – blue eyes and a goatee. He has a “white pride” tattoo on the front of his shins and “pain” tattooed on his knuckles. He was last seen wearing a black Glendale Pirates hooded sweatshirt with tan or green pants.
If located, do not contact McManus as he may be armed; contact the Oregon State Police at 541-776-6111.
The victim in yesterday’s shooting 55 year old Conal Moran also of the Wolf Creek area, remains in the hospital at this time.
Previous Story…… On Thursday evening April 6th around 5pm, Oregon State Police were called out to the Wolf Creek area where a shooting reportedly took place. The incident happened just off of Lower Wolf Creek Road, which is about 18 miles north of Grants Pass.
OSP Troopers and Josephine County Deputies secured the scene while Oregon State Police Detectives started an investigation. At this time they’ve determined that one male was shot who was then transported to Rogue Regional Medical Center in Medford with non-life threatening injuries.
The investigation in still continuing, and officials say the suspect who has not been captured is “not a threat to the community, as it was an altercation between two people, an isolated incident.” We’ll bring you more information as we receive it