Local Committee Lined Up To Give Input On DA Search

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. – A few key people in Klamath Falls have been selected to give their input to the Governor. The committee will be giving their recommendations for the new DA appointment to Governor Kate Brown. The District Attorney position was held by Rob Patridge but he resigned last month.
The Klamath County Chamber of Commerce got together with the Klamath County Board of County Commissioners and decided they’d like to give input for the selection process. So our local folks will be screening and interviewing candidates and then, make a recommendation to the Governor. Governor Brown can appoint who she wants, she doesn’t have to listen to the local input but of course we hope she does.
Members of the committee include:
* Joseph Spendolini (appointed Chair of the Committee)
* Derrick DeGroot – Klamath County Commissioner
* Heather Tramp – Klamath County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director
* Wes French – Klamath County Chamber of Commerce Executive Board Member
* Stan Gilbert
* Don Gentry
* Steve Hedlund
* Dr. Anthony Rosilez
If you’d like more information about the process, contact the Committee Chair Joseph Spendolini at (541) 892-5460 or the Chamber’s Executive Director Heather Tramp at (541) 884-5193.