Friday, May 12 and Saturday, May 13- The Klamath Falls KOA Journey campground, located at 3435 Shasta Way is hosting The Care Camps Big Weekend event offering campers a special Saturday of camping for just $10 to benefit KOA Care Camps for children with cancer.

Campers who stay as paying guests on Friday, May 12 will receive another night of camping on Saturday, May 13 for just $10. The entire $10 fee will be given to KOA Care Camps, a network of 112 independent oncology summer camps for children battling cancer.

Campers can to go www.KOA.com to see a list of participating campgrounds and make their reservations for available Tent Sites, RV Sites or Cabins.