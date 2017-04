The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association (Crater Lake Chapter) is hosting Bike Night, Friday, April 14, from 7pm-11pm at the VFW Post 1383, 515 Klamath Ave. This event is free to the public, and you don’t need to ride a motorcycle to attend the event! Food and drinks will be available at additional cost. The band “Slap” will be performing, and there’ll be a raffle and 50/50 drawing. The proceeds will benefit Veterans in Klamath and Lake County.