Betty Riley Says SCOEDD Has Money For Your Businesses

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Earlier this week at the County Commissioner Work Session, the Executive Director of the South Central Oregon Economic Development District (SCOEDD), Betty Riley gave the Commissioners an update from her department.
Riley was recently in Washington D. C. and was asked to sit on a Board for a national task force with 25 other people to help reauthorize the US Economic Development Association (EDA). Their authorization lapsed in 2008. The task force will work to maintain authorization levels for core infrastructure and economic adjustment programs. Because those infrastructure dollars can go to help local businesses expand or get off the ground.
Riley said she also hopes to have baseline funding for the economic development district program. There are eleven economic districts in Oregon.
There are however, proposed cuts in funding on a federal level, but how that will affect the funding our county receives is still not sure. They’ll know more once the fiscal year for SCOEDD ends which is on June 30th.
Also through the new reauthorization, Riley is hoping to de-federalize the EDA revolving loan fund program. That way if the EDA is eliminated, that 1/2 a million dollars in funding for local communities, would apparently have to go back. The money was granted to our region in 2002, and they’ve been revolved twice. If is de-federalized, then the money wouldn’t have to go back to the feds.
But at this point in time, with all the programs in Klamath and Lake County, there is close to $1 million dollars in loan funds available to Klamath and Lake counties – used to start or expand businesses
One company taking advantage of the available funds is Crater Lake Zipline. They did so good in their first year that they’re already looking to expand. Two hotels in Klamath Falls also have used the funds.
Another subject discussed at the Work Session was the expansion of the Enterprise Zone program, which is a state program, not federal. Because of the work that KCEDA has done, they’ve found that there are areas with large parcels of land that have potential but they’re not in the Enterprise Zone. So by adding the following two properties into the zone, they can be used for expansion efforts and development.
The first area is a property that is to the West of Collins, primarily owned by the Collins Company and Green Diamond.
The second is in Malin – there’s a property that is both County/outside the city limits but it’s within the Urban Growth Boundary.
For a business to be eligible to utilize the Enterprise Zone tax abatements, it does require a 10% job expansion – or one job if it's a new company – as well as a private investment of at least $50 thousand dollars. The business has to be traded sector or a hotel.
One more thing Riley is applying for funding for is starting a new program here in the Basin via their 501 (c) (3) – it’s called Rebuilding Together. It’s focused on improving low income housing by making safety and health related improvements to the homes. The program uses volunteers and donated materials to rebuild 3-4 homes in town for those in need.