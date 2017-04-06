Owner Of ‘A Better Way’ Pleads With County Commissioners

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. – Edward Medina Jr., owner of A Better Way Medicine Alternatives went before the Klamath County Board of Commissioners yesterday, to ask them to do something to help his business.
Medina owns a medical marijuana dispensary, medical only, not recreational. He presented a list of the processors that are currently licensed under the state medical program. Eight total in the state, three months ago the list used to be four pages Medina said. He went on to say there’s an overabundance of raw cannabis, that’s not the issue – the issue is processing it for medical use. Since Klamath County will not license anyone to become a processor, Mr. Medina has to use a company out of the area.
Last May when the petitioners wrote up the measure to put on the ballot, to overturn the bans in Klamath County, they included medical and recreational licensing in one vote. Medina says that was a huge mistake.
He’s had to cut three jobs and says they’re running on a skeleton crew. He expects about a month or two, they’ll have to close the doors if nothing changes.
Commissioner Boyd was not present, but both Commissioners Minty Morris and DeGroot agreed that the wording was not the best. Minty Morris said she would be open to having a conversation about rewording the document and having County Counsel look it over. The plan is to put it on a second advisory vote for the Board – when all three Commissioners are present, and take it from there.