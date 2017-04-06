Miss Klamath County-Miss City Of Sunshine Pageant This Saturday

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. – This Saturday night, 11 of Klamath Falls’ most accomplished young women will compete for thousands of dollars in scholarships and prizes in the 42nd annual Miss Klamath County-Miss City of Sunshine Scholarship Pageant.
This year’s pageant, which has an “Island Girl” theme, will be at 7pm at the Mills Auditorium on Saturday, April 8, 2017. Featured special guests will include Miss Oregon Alexis Mather, Miss City of Sunshine Nicole Carter, Miss Klamath County Miranda Frey and the 2017 Sister Act Princesses.
The pageant is presented by the Women’s Scholarship Foundation of Klamath County, and this competition is an official preliminary pageant of the Miss America Pageant. The emphasis of this pageant is to encourage, acknowledge and reward excellence and achievement among young women.
Since its inception the Miss Klamath County-Miss City of Sunshine Pageant along with benefactors has given out almost $500-thousand dollars in scholarships to area young women. This year’s program will offer over $30-thousand dollars in scholarships and prizes including an in-kind tuition scholarship to Klamath Community College.
Pageant directors Cindy Owens and Cheri Sandberg said “As volunteers with the Miss Klamath County-Miss City of Sunshine Scholarship Pageant for over 15 years, we are extremely proud to be part of this outstanding program which truly does make a difference in strengthening the lives of young women.”
You can buy tickets online at eventbrite.com or at the door. All entries are for general admission, and whoever purchases tickets online will be seated first.