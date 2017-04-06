Local Tobacco Retail Licensing Program Is Getting Closer To Being Solidified

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. – Earlier this week, Courtney Vanbragt, the Klamath County Public Health Director presented the Board of County Commissioners with an update on an Ordinance for Tobacco Retail Licensing here in the Basin.
After input from the County Commissioners and the City Council in the past few months, both leaning towards going ahead with TRL – Ms. Vanbragt and her team wrote up Ordinance 90 and presented it to the BOCC. It was drafted with County Counsel’s consultation and now the Commissioners will review it and give their input.
In March, the state Senate approved raising Oregon’s minimum age for tobacco use to 21, it now goes to the House. The age of 21 was also written into this local Ordinance.
Regarding fees, the bare minimum for getting a license to sell tobacco, would be $285 a year. Enforcement fees and costs of running the program, which were modeled after restaurant inspection fees, are about $24 thousand dollars. Overall, Vanbragt says the money brought in from licensing will basically pay for the program.
As far as fines and penalties, which were modeled after Multnomah County’s program, the first fine for selling tobacco to someone under 21, would be around $720 dollars. After two fines that’s when suspension could happen. By the way, license fees go to running the TRL program and the fines go into a tobacco prevention fund.
Next steps, April 25th is penciled in for Vanbragt to meet again with the Commissioners to go over the changes of Ordinance 90.