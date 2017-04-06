College And Career Fair At Mazama H.S. Next Wednesday

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Next Wednesday Mazama High School is hosting a College and Career Fair. It’s for all Basin high school students, April 12th from 10am to 1pm. They’re expecting over 1,000 students and about 175 businesses, colleges and military representatives.
One of the coordinators, Jessica Radmaker Reichardt (Rike-hart), Mazama school counselor said, “We hope that the fair helps create a stronger college and career ready culture at the Klamath Falls high schools, which will, in turn, strengthen the workforce in Klamath County.”
Some things they’d like to accomplish at the Fair are 1. Expose Klamath Falls students to a wide variety of potential careers. 2. Educate students as to what steps they need to take in order to obtain a career and be successful in a particular career field. 3. Help bridge the gap between high school and careers. 4. Put students in contact with those involved with colleges, apprenticeships and training programs who can help them continue their education and training after high school.
Students who attend will learn to network with local professionals and businesses who can support them in their work and education goals. And with colleges and universities being there, students can speak to them about what it takes to get into their school and once they’re in, how to thrive in a college setting. Plus students might be able to find part time job opportunities or internships.
But the College and Career Fair isn’t just for students – it’s to benefit businesses too. , Employers meeting the students will be able to tap into the future workforce of Klamath County. As well as pass on any tips, advice or input for the kids once they get out into the real world.
The College and Career Fair held at Mazama High School, Wednesday April 12th 10a-1p. Schools that are participating include: Mazama (hosting it), Henley, Klamath Union, Lost River, Bonanza, Falcon Heights Academy / Great Basin Home School.
If you’re a business and want to participate this year, there’s still time to sign up. Contact Jessica Radmaker Reichardt at Mazama: radmakerj@kcsd.k12.or.us or call her at 541-851-8834. And if you’re a planner and want to get in on next year’s College and Career Fair, she can help you with that too.