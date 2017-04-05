Sage-Grouse Viewing Field Trip This Saturday

By: Christy Lynn
Lakeview, Ore. – Thanks to the Bureau of Land Management you are cordially invited to a guided viewing of the Greater Sage-Grouse springtime courtship rituals this weekend.
The Sage-Grouse breeding, also known as “lekking” only happens for 4-6 weeks in early spring at about 100 different locations across Lake County to perform their courtship dance before mating.
The trip is limited to 20 people, reservations are a first come first serve basis. If you’d like to attend this weekend, call Larisa Bogardus at (541) 947-6237 or email her at lbogardus@blm.gov by noon this Friday.
BLM does suggest carpooling, but transportation may be provided depending on the number of participants. Dress appropriately for being out in a field, wear sturdy, boots/shoes as the terrain can be rocky and rugged and you could be hiking up to a 1/2 mile. There are no restrooms or other amenities, bring water, a hat, sunglasses and sunscreen.
Meet this Saturday April 8th at 6am at BLM’s Lakeview District Office 1301 South G Street, in Lakeview, Oregon.