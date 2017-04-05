Klamath Falls Company Chosen For Job In NW Oregon

Hammond, Ore. – Word from the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department is that Fort Stevens State Park has hired Three Rivers Mosquito and Vector Control to remove mosquito larvae in and around the campground this spring and summer. Three Rivers, which is based out of Klamath Falls, will apply larvicide to common mosquito breeding areas, like standing water, from now until August. The Basin based company has worked with Oregon Parks and Recreation in the past to control mosquitos in some parks in Southern Oregon.
Last year a much larger than normal population of mosquitoes was harassing visitors – to the point where some decided to leave the area and complain to management on the way out.
They did a mosquito larvae survey in late February and it showed that the potential is high for another bad mosquito season. Park Manager Justin Parker said “Last year’s mosquito problem wasn’t fun for anybody. We’re getting ahead of it this year so visitors and campers can enjoy the park without hearing the annoying mosquito buzz or swat the air to fend off the pests.”
The officials at Ft. Stevens, which is up near Astoria, will post signs prior to each spraying. Reportedly they say the larvicide shouldn’t harm people or animals. The total cost of the spraying project will be less than $3-thousand dollars.
If you’re thinking of going to visit Ft. Stevens State Park, you may want to visit the Three Rivers website designed just for this project at: stateparksmosquito.org. The site will have information about the larvicide itself, the application procedures and other Qs and As. Three Rivers will also answer any questions you might have, reach them at (541) 238-2272.