Klamath Falls’ 2017 Day Of Hope Celebration

Klamath Falls, Ore. – On Tuesday, April 4th, the community showed up to help kick off the annual Day of Hope and the month of April as Child Abuse Prevention Month. The gathering was held at Sugarman’s Corner, the pocket park on 6th and Main Streets in downtown Klamath Falls.
Ken Morton, Director of the CARES clinic of Sky Lakes, welcomed everyone. CARES stands for Child Abuse Response and Evaluation Services. They’re working to bring intervention, awareness and prevention of child abuse to the forefront.
Morton shared the dire statistics from the Report Card put out each year by the Children First for Oregon organization. For child abuse rankings by county in Oregon, in 2014 we were at 31st place, 2015 30th place and 2016 Klamath County was in 32nd place. Morton said that the good news is, the intervention services in Klamath are “second to none.”
Piggybacking on that thought, County Commissioner Derrick DeGroot was in attendance. He shared that in his house they use the phrase, It Takes A Village. “This is my village…. Klamath is an amazing place. Yeah we’re on the bottom of some statistics and yeah we have our issues. But there’s only one way to go when you’re at the bottom, and that’s up. And that’s where we’re headed There’s a lot of different things happening in Klamath right now, and if you’re not paying attention, you really should be.” He added “There’s just positive changes all over the place.”
Groups involved in the daily fight in protecting children in Klamath County include, the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office, OSP, KFPD, CARES at Sky Lakes, Cascade Health Alliance, DHS and Prevent Child Abuse America.
Also on hand at the kickoff, Jeremy Player, District Manager for DHS in Klamath and Lake counties, who read the Proclamation. There were performances by both the Henley choir and the Hosanna choir, Stearns kindergartners were there as well. The Family of the Year, Jen and Jerry Meyers was also recognized and Amber Rice-Upchurch, a survivor of child abuse shared her story. Amber said that the CARES program “saved her life” 14 years after carrying the secret of her abuse.
Bob Pickle, Executive Director of Lutheran Community Services, helped to found a group called “Communities that Care.” Pickle is on the board of this public/private partnership, all about preventing child abuse. Coming up on April 30th there’s going to be a fundraiser for the county’s first Relief Nursery. A Relief Nursery is a safe haven with no cost/low cost services so parents of kids 0-6 at risk or abuse have a place in the community to go. We’ll have more details closer to the date.
If you’d like more information on how to help prevent Child Abuse, go to Oregon.gov and select the Health and Family tab and then click on Child Services.