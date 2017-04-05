Klamath County Deputy Pleads Guilty And Resigns

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. – On Wednesday, an investigation that had been going on since March 14th, came to a close.
Back in March, it was discovered that within the Klamath County Jail there had been a supposedly inappropriate relationship between a male corrections officer and a female inmate. Immediately upon learning about this, Klamath County Sheriff Chris Kaber reached out to the Oregon State Police to formally request that they OSP, as an outside agency, conduct a criminal investigation. 26 year old Deputy Bradley Marc Davis was then placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of OSP’s findings.
OSP interviewed the female inmate who confirmed that there was a sexual relationship between her and the officer. At the conclusion of the investigation, OSP stated that Mr. Davis had committed two misdemeanors, and as part of his sentencing deal, officially resigned from the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office. The charges filed are one count of Custodial Sexual Misconduct in the 2nd degree and one count of Official Misconduct in the 1st degree.
Davis was arraigned in Klamath County Circuit Court today, Wednesday April 5th where he plead guilty to both charges.
Sheriff Chris Kaber wants to remind Basin residents that the people entrusted with the safekeeping of our community will always be held responsible to the highest standards of personal and public conduct.