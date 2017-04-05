Dr. Nagi Naganathan Officially Takes The OIT Reins

Klamath Falls, Ore. - It’s official! On Monday April 3rd, Dr. Nagi Naganathan officially began his duties as the 7th president of Oregon Tech. President Naganathan was actually named the new president back in November after a nationwide search but his first day was earlier this week.
Before coming to the Basin, Dr. Naganathan was the Dean of Engineering at the University of Toledo, he also served as UT’s interim president and was the founding chairperson of the Mechanical, Industrial, and Manufacturing Engineering Department.
This year marks the 70th year of OIT, and President Naganathan is joining at an upturn time. Enrollment is at an all time record high and is still continuing to grow; two new programs are being launched – bachelor’s and master’s degree programs; and later this month, Tech will announce their new student success rates and average starting salary figures for the Class of 2016.
Dr. Naganathan remarked that “There is a tremendous amount of pride here in building together a unique place where students are encouraged to innovate and take risks, where faculty approach teaching in ways that create relevant experiences; and staff provide layers of support that ensure Oregon Tech is effective and focused on our shared mission. I have been learning how passionate you are about our students and their success, their ability to thrive when they leave Oregon Tech, and the growing demand by industry to hire our graduates.
“I am committed to working with faculty to move forward the academic enterprise with new programs and new resources that will attract and retain diverse students, and give them the education and professional practice that all but guarantees success.”