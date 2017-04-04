Klamath Falls Missing Woman Reportedly Located

Klamath Falls, Ore. – We’ve received an update in the missing person’s case of 36 year old Teresa Candelaria. Around 6:30am Tuesday morning, April 4th, the Klamath Falls Sheriff’s Office reported that she had been found. The detective in charge of the case, Nick Kennedy of the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office met with a family member recently who says they have spoken to Candelaria by phone. bWith this new info, they believe she is voluntarily out of the state.
Detective Kennedy then also spoke on the phone with the woman believed to be Candelaria. She’s been encouraged to contact law enforcement near her location so her identity and well-being could be confirmed. Once they receive confirmation that this is indeed the person missing, the investigation will be closed.
Previous Story…
The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office was contacted Sunday morning, April 2nd by the family of 36 year old Teresa Michelle Candelaria. Ms. Candelaria, who also goes by the name Shelly Cain, had not been seen since Saturday night April 1st. She didn’t return to her family’s home in Bonanza when she was supposed to.
Her car, a blue 1994 Chevy Suburban was found in the Albertson’s parking lot, along with her purse, phone and keys, all still in the vehicle. Ms Candelaria also failed to show up at an appointment regarding her kids that was scheduled for Monday morning.
At this time there’s believed to be no foul play but her family is very concerned. Teresa is 5’3 and weighs about 100 lbs.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Teresa Candelaria, aka Shelly Cain, please contact the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office. You can speak directly to the detective in charge of her case, Nick Kennedy at 541-883-5130, ext. #8146.