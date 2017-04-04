The BINET Difference

Klamath Falls, Ore – At a City Council work session Monday night, Klamath Falls City Police Chief David Henslee, gave a presentation on what BINET has been up to. BINET stands for Basin Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team, and it’s been making a difference.
BINET serves to “Increase safety, health and general welfare of the citizens of the state of Oregon, primarily in Klamath County by reducing drug related crimes and violence.”
BINET is made up of Detectives from KFPD, OSP, the DA’s office, along with cooperation from the Sheriff’s Department, Modoc County Sheriff’s Department, the DEA, Department of Homeland Security, ATF, US Attorney General’s Office, US Marhshal’s Service, US Postal Inspector, MADGE (Medford Area Drug and Gang Enforcement) RADE (Rogue Area Drug Enforcement) and CODE (Central Oregon Drug Enforcement) out of Bend.
What have they accomplished since July 2016 when BINET was formed? 134 drug related investigations total, 87 arrests, 25 lbs of Methamphetamines, 2 oz of Heroin and 519 illegally grown pot plants. They also seized guns, stolen property, worked on homicide cases as well as cases where there was child endangerment due to drugs. They also took in over $78 thousand dollars of cash, illegally obtained currency from drug sales.
To give you an idea of the amount of drugs taken off our streets, that 25 lbs of Methamphetamine BINET confiscated… that equals 11,084 grams, each gram is goof for about 4 or 5 uses . So in total, that’s 45 thousand uses of Meth, at $60 dollars a gram, that comes out to $681-thousand dollars of street value seized.
They’ve been cracking down so hard that the market is actually shifting. Chief Henslee says BINET has dismantled four drug traffic organizations just in Klamath County alone. This led to somewhat of a shortage in avaialable Meth. Now however, it seems that Heroin, Cocaine and abuse of prescription painkillers are the new thing, since Meth is harder to find.
There is one potential problem that could arise due to Governor Brown’s new proposed state budget. If the budge is passed as is, it could possibly pull funding for county drug task forces – if that happens, the OSP division of BINET could be pulled.