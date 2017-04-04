Oregon Senate Stands Up For Rights Individuals With Disabilities

By: Christy Lynn
Salem, Ore – A bill that passed today, Tuesday April 4th in the Oregon Senate, aims to create a commission to protect the dignity of certain vulnerable members of our society. Some states already have agencies that are dedicated to protecting human rights. Oregon doesn’t have one, but this new bill will change that, it it’s passed in the House.
Senate Bill 834, which passed by a 19-11 vote on the Senate floor, calls for an independent Human Rights Commission to be formed, that would protect the dignity and basic rights of those with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Oregon.
Senator Sara Gelser who carried the bill says “Many of us take for granted the basic rights we exercise every day. For instance, whether or not to take a shower, how much ice cream to eat, or who we want to invite over to our home for dinner. This commission will ensure that every Oregonian is able to exercise their full and free rights as adults without interference from others, no matter how well meaning.”
SB 834 now goes to the House of Representatives for consideration.