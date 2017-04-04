Names Released From This Weekend’s Deadly Accident On Hwy 97

Klamath Falls, Ore. – We now have a little more info on that fatal accident from Sunday that happened on Hwy 97 about 10 miles south of town.
Just before 1pm on Sunday April 2nd, Oregon State Police were called out to a three vehicle crash south of Klamath Falls on 97 at milepost 286.
Preliminary information indicates that 61 year old Jesus Flores-Nunez of Bend, was driving a pick up northbound on 97. For some yet unknown reason, he was rear-ended by 38 year old Tamatha Crystal Martin of California who was driving a van. After she hit Flores-Nunez, her van then traveled into the oncoming traffic in the southbound lanes where she hit 59 year old Karen Wilson head on.
Martin was pronounced dead at the scene. Her passenger, 23 year old Trevor Foster, from Florida, was air lifted to Medford. The people in the pickup that were heading southbound when Martin collided with them, 53 year old Tina Hoyim and 50 year old Melissa Strubel, were transported to Sky Lakes Medical Center.
61 year old Martha Flores Nunez, who was traveling in the pkcip wtih ther husband that got rear ended, she and Mr. Flores Nunez were also transported to Sky Lakes.
Both lanes of Hwy 97 were closed for about nine hours while Troopers investigated the crash. OSP was assisted on scene by Klamath County Fire Districts 1 and 4, Klamath County Sheriff’s office, Kingsley Field Fire Department, Klamath Air Link and the Oregon Department of Transportation.
Previous Story….
An accident on Hwy 97 just south of town killed one person and injured 6 others this weekend. Just before 1pm on Sunday Oregon State Police were called out to a three vehicle crash 10 miles south of Klamath Falls on 97 at milepost 286.
Sergeant Randall Hand of OSP said police were responding to a driving complaint in the area just a few minutes before the crash involving a white van that was reportedly driving erratically.
Police say a female died at the scene, 2 others were critically injured and 4 people suffered moderate/serious injuries. All 6 were transported to area hospitals. The highway was closed for over 8 hours but they did have detours in place.
Names of those involved haven’t been released yet.