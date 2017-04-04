Cascade Comprehensive Care/Health Alliance Donate $1.2 Million Dollars Locally

Klamath Falls, Ore. – In honor of their company’s 25th anniversary, Cascade Comprehensive Care, Inc. and its subsidiary Cascade Health Alliance have donated $1.2 million dollars to various community partners. The money will benefit 17 local organizations.
Cascasde Health Alliance CEO Tayo Akins said that “our vision is to build a healthy community for the population we serve. As a benefit corporation, our goal is to improve the health of our community by identifying, understanding, addressing and partnering with community organizations to tackle health disparities and social determinants of health within our community to bend the medical cost curve while improving health outcomes.”
The 17 organizations benefitting from the $1.2 million dollar donation are: Klamath Hospice Inc., Community Palliative Care Program, Oregon Institute of Technology’s Mills Elementary Food Waste Project, Sparrow Clubs USA, Friends of the Children, Pathfinder Club, Department of Human Services/Klamath County Schools, Personal Preparation Program, Kit Carson Park Remodel, Klamath Falls Downtown Association, Protected Bike Lane Project, Klamath County Economic Development Association, Klamath & Lake Community Action Services (KLCAS), housing project, Marta’s House, Court-Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), Klamath Falls City Schools’ after school sports programs, Klamath and Lake Counties Food Bank, Integral Youth Services (IYS) and the Salvation Army.
A little background, Klamath Comprehensive Care was incorporated in 1992 by Klamath County primary care physicians to serve Medicaid enrollees under the state’s new managed care initiative, the Oregon Health Plan. The company became Cascade Comprehensive Care (CCC) in 1995. In 2012, CCC started Cascade Health Alliance (CHA) as a subsidiary to lead its application to become one of Oregon’s coordinated care organizations (CCOs) and subsequently began operating as a CCO in 2013. Today, CHA serves more than 17,000 Oregon Health Plan (Medicaid) members in Klamath County, and the company and its staff are proud of its long history in the community. The company also serves Medicare and commercial insurance members through its partner, ATRIO Health Plans.