Blue Zones Promotes National Walking Day On Wednesday

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. – Tomorrow morning, Wednesday April 5th at 7am, National Walking Day officially kicks off here in the Basin. If you’d like to participate, the team at the Blue Zones Project is hosting a walk starting at Mike’s Fieldhouse at Steen Sports Park, 4500 Foothills Blvd. Meet there at 7am Wednesday.
Then on Thursday April 6th, join the Blue Zones team at Sugarman’s Corner at 11:30am, 5th and Main, for a Walk and Talk.
Both events are free and open to the public and there will be free t-shirts, water and other goodies handed out to all new participants.
The Blue Zones crew hopes to make these two events happen on a weekly basis, every Wednesday and Thursday.
A few tips for getting out an walking from the American Heart Association:
-
Wear your sneakers (or take them with you) to work, and at some point in the day, you are encouraged to take a 30-minute walk.
-
Wear comfortable clothes.
-
Take a friend to pass the time.
-
Make sure to stretch those muscles.
-
Drink plenty of water.
-
Move your arms, too.
-
Make sure you have good posture.