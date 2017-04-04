A Joint Statement Regarding Marijuana By A Group Of Governors Where Pot Is Legal

By: Christy Lynn
Salem, Ore – Our Governor Kate Brown along with Alaska Governor Bill Walker, Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper and Washington Governor Jay Inslee are banding together to ask federal officials to not dramatically alter the current state and federal balance when it comes to marijuana.
The joint statement which was sent to Sent to Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, in part says “As governors of states that have legalized marijuana insome form, we ask the Trump Administration to engage with us before embarking on any changes to regulatory and enforcement systems.”
With 28 states plus Washington D.C. having medical marijuana programs, more and more governors are realizing the public safety consequences of federal policy, especially if current policy were to be dramatically overhauled.