And The 2017 Crystal Apple Award Winners Are…

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. – The Klamath County School District has just named it’s winners for this year’s Crystal Apple Awards. The Crystal Apples celebrate teachers who inspire and encourage students not only in the classroom but in the community every day. One of the winners, Brittany Carr, a kindergarten teacher at Stearns Elementary said when she found out she won, “I was shocked. It’s such an honor, I work with such amazing teachers, not only in the building, but I collaborate with so many phenomenal kindergarten teachers in our district.”
Special education paraprofessional Glenn Vest at Brixner Junior High remarked that “knowing there’s so many people out there that are working with kids and could be receiving this honor, and here I was selected… I’m just really humbled.”
The honorees will receive their awards at a gala to be held at the Ross Ragland Theatre on Tuesday, April 18th at 7pm. The Klamath County School District Honor Choir will be performing and staff and families close to the winners are welcome to come celebrate their remarkable work.
The complete list of winners are:
Jody Beake – Advanced Math Teacher – Lost River Jr./Sr. High School
Brittany Carr – Kindergarten Teacher – Stearns Elementary School
Stephanie Harris – Special Education Teacher – Mazama High School
Ashley West – First Grade Teacher – Henley Elementary School
Rita Hepper – Instructional Coach – Chiloquin Elementary School
Crystal Hanseth – Print Shop – KCSD District Office
Glenn Vest – Special Education Paraprofessional – Brixner Junior High School
Kevin Worden – Attendance Secretary – Henley High School