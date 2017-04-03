Woman From Klamath Falls Missing

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. – The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office was contacted Sunday morning, April 2nd by the family of 36 year old Teresa Michelle Candelaria. Ms. Candelaria, who also goes by the name Shelly Cain, had not been seen since Saturday night April 1st. She didn’t return to her family’s home in Bonanza when she was supposed to.
Her car, a blue 1994 Chevy Suburban was found in the Albertson’s parking lot, along with her purse, phone and keys, all still in the vehicle. Ms Candelaria also failed to show up at an appointment regarding her kids that was scheduled for Monday morning.
At this time there’s believed to be no foul play but her family is very concerned. Teresa is 5’3 and weighs about 100 lbs.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Teresa Candelaria, aka Shelly Cain, please contact the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office. You can speak directly to the detective in charge of her case, Nick Kennedy at 541-883-5130, ext. #8146.