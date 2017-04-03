Eat Pizza to Support Children’s Miracle Network

Enjoy pizza and support Children’s Miracle Network Tuesday (today) April 4th. When you visit either Klamath Falls Abby’s Pizza on Tuesday (today) from 4pm until 8pm and mention Mackenzie Peterson, Miss Linkville’s Outstanding Teen 2017 (a preliminary title for Miss Oregon’s Outstanding Teen) when you order, a large portion of the proceeds benefit the local Children’s Miracle Network Hospital, Rogue Regional Medical Center in Medford. Help Mackenzie with her project and support Children’s Miracle Network, while enjoying Abby’s great pizza!