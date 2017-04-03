Klamath IDEA Meeting On Monday April 3rd

Klamath Falls, Ore. – The Klamath Inspire, Development, Energize, Acceleration group (IDEA) will host this month’s IDEA Talk on Monday afternoon, April 3rd, at 5:30pm at MC’s on Main in Downtown Klamath Falls. This month’s presenter is the founder and operator of Mac n’ Cheese Steaks, Chris Hoss.

Mr. Hoss will talk about how he got to be a local businessman/entrepreneur and will discuss some of the creative techniques he has used along the way.

The IDEA Talks happen every month, they’re gatherings hosted by the Klamath IDEA group, and are designed as a networking opportunity. The IDEA Talks not only bring entrepreneurs of all ages together, but also it’s a chance for them to hear about and discuss opportunities, needs, and great ideas for starting a business, expanding a business, or getting support in the process.

If you’d like more information on Klamath IDEA, visit them at: klamathidea.org