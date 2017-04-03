6 Injured And 1 Killed This Weekend In Car Accident On Hwy 97 This Weekend

  • Home > 
2017/04/03
By: Christy Lynn

 

Klamath Falls, Ore. – An accident on Hwy 97 just south of town killed one person and injured 6 others this weekend.  Just before 3pm on Sunday Oregon State Police were called out to a three vehicle crash 10 miles south of Klamath Falls on 97 at milepost 286.  

Sergeant Randall Hand of OSP said police were responding to a driving complaint in the area just a few minutes before the crash involving a white van that was reportedly driving erratically.  

Police say a female died at the scene, 2 others were critically injured and 4 people suffered moderate/serious injuries.  All 6 were transported to area hospitals.  The highway was closed for over 8 hours but they did have detours in place.

Names of those involved haven’t been released yet.   




