6 Injured And 1 Killed This Weekend In Car Accident On Hwy 97 This Weekend

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. – An accident on Hwy 97 just south of town killed one person and injured 6 others this weekend. Just before 3pm on Sunday Oregon State Police were called out to a three vehicle crash 10 miles south of Klamath Falls on 97 at milepost 286.
Sergeant Randall Hand of OSP said police were responding to a driving complaint in the area just a few minutes before the crash involving a white van that was reportedly driving erratically.
Police say a female died at the scene, 2 others were critically injured and 4 people suffered moderate/serious injuries. All 6 were transported to area hospitals. The highway was closed for over 8 hours but they did have detours in place.
Names of those involved haven’t been released yet.