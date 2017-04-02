The Newport Aquarium Is Coming To Klamath Falls This Week

Newport, Ore. – Students here in the Basin as well as in Talent and Ashland will be welcoming the Oregon Coast Aquarium to town this week, April 3rd – 7th.

The Aquarium, which is on the coast in Newport has an outreach program to let kids who don’t live near the coast get to experience it without having to travel all the way there from inland.

Wendy Spaulding, the Education Programs Coordinator at the Aquarium says “Ocean literacy isn’t generally included in Oregon’s statewide educational standards; only Lincoln County and Tillamook County schools have taken steps to incorporate it into their strategic plans. For a lot of students, this outreach may be the only ocean-oriented programming they’ll receive during the school year.”

There are 4 outreach crews who will be on the road for 21 weeks this year across Oregon as well as in Southern Washington and Northern California. They’ll be able to reach over 34-thousand kids.

There’ll be interactive presentations like recorded animal sounds or videos, an opportunity to touch real biofacts, costumes to try on, comparing their size to that of wild animals and even singalongs to help learn animal anatomy.

The theme this year is Seals and Sea Lions. Kids will learn the difference between these two animals by wearing costumes, singing and dancing to the “Seal Shimmy.” They’ll also learn how the Aquarium cares for these animals and see how they measure up to a life-size inflatable elephant seal and sea lion.

For more information about the Oregon Coast Aquarium’s education programs, call 541-867-3474 or visit them at aquarium.org/education.