A Jaguar, Xander The Wonder Dog And A Whole Lot More At The Fur Ball

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. – No not the purring wild animal kind of jaguar, but a 1986 Jaguar with four wheels. Chris Johnson and his wife paid $45 each for a ticket to the 9th Annual Klamath Animal Shelter Fur Ball Charity Event, held Saturday at the Klamath County Fairgrounds. Once inside they decided to buy one $100 raffle ticket. His ticket was drawn, so he got to pick anything from the live auction table – he chose the Jaguar.
Xander the Wonder Dog was there – with his Dad, Rodney Beatty. Rodney adopted Xander from the Klamath Animal Shelter when he was 10 months old and trained him to be a therapy dog. He was the Top Therapy Dog in the Nation in 2014 and now has gone on to travel the world, be in national magazines and he’s been in print in almost every country in the world. And he started out as a shelter dog right here in the Basin.
Overall with a silent and live auction, dinner, dessert auction, music and dancing, it seemed like a success for our four legged friends. The total proceeds taken in for the Klamath Animal Shelter hasn’t been tallied yet, but Shelter Spokesperson Joanne Carson seems pretty pleased at the sold out event.
A big thanks to all who made it possible, the Klamath County Fairgrounds crew, Nibbley’s, Yummy’s, Michael Quinn and Cherry Wine, Mia’s & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brew House, Nibbley’s and Donald Peterson, Executive Director of Eagle Ridge High School and his students Vangie, Fernando and all the others for volunteering their time to help out selling raffle tickets and displaying auction items and for escorting the guests to the sign up tables.