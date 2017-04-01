Play2Learn With KCSD

Klamath Falls, Ore. – To make sure kids are ready to learn starting on their first day of Kindergarten, the Klamath County School District is starting a new program called Play2Learn with the Klamath County Basics.

Five schools will host three nights each, with each one representing the importance of family in a student’s learning process.

Dr. Sara Johnson, KCSD’s Director of Assessment, Equity and School Improvement says “we’re teaching parents how to be better brain builders.”

Play2Learn is free and for kids 3-5 years old. Each family will receive a kit which has books, toys and a tote bag. All Play2Learn nights will include snacks and run from 5:30pm – 6:30pm.

Locations and dates are as follows:

Stearns Elementary: 4/4 and 5/16

Chiloquin Elementary: 4/6 and 5/9

Keno Elementary: 4/11 and 5/23

Bonanza Elementary: 4/13 and 5/11

Merrill Elementary: 4/27 and 6/13