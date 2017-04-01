Klamath Resident Graduates Parole/Probation Officer Training

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. – Congratulations to Klamath Falls resident, Justin Horton. Justin recently completed the Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training (DPSST) and will graduate Friday, April 7th. Horton is one of the graduates of the 74th Basic Parole & Probation Officer Class and he’ll be working at the Klamath County Community Corrections Department as a Parole and Probation Officer.
The event will be at the Oregon Public Safety Academy in Salem, Friday at 11am with a reception to follow immediately after the ceremony. The guest speaker will be Michael Schmidt, the Director of the Oregon Criminal Justice Commission. Family and friends of students, supervisors, department heads and elected officials are welcome to attend.