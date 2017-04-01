Be On The Lookout For Deer On/Near Highways

By: Christy Lynn
Bend, Ore. – The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) is reminding motorists to be extra careful on the roadways. Be on the lookout for migrating mule deer on Hwy 97 especially, as well as other Oregon highways.
Cidney Bowman, a wildlife biologist for ODOT, says that “deer migration is beginning in early April this year, so motorists need to be on the alert for deer on the highways.”
The bulk of the migration goes from early April and extends until mid-May mainly in Central Oregon. ODOT expects the deer to be moving in large numbers through the hotspot corridors which include Hwy 97, Hwy 20 and Hwy 31. Most of the animals will be traveling during the dawn and dusk hours, but motorists very well may see them at any time. Bowman goes on to say that “dawn and dusk are especially critical times for motorists to be on the lookout.”