Spring Open Burn Window Starts Saturday At 8am

Tomorrow, Saturday April 1st at 8am, as allowed by the Klamath County Air Quality Ordinance, the 2017 Spring Open Burn Window within the Klamath County Air Quality Zone will start and will end Sunday, April 16th.
Don’t forget that the Open Burn Window may be cancelled at any time due to Air Quality or Fire Hazard conditions. Be sure to check with your local Fire District or the City of Klamath Falls (inside the city limits) for additional restrictions.
Public Health requirements for clean air are:
1. The Air Quality Advisory must be “GREEN”. Check the daily advisory by calling 541-882-BURN (2876).
2. Only residential yard waste, such as tree limbs, brush, and leaves may be burned.
3. All burning must occur between 8:00 am and 5:00 pm.
4. No trash, plastic, rubber, tar, petroleum products, treated or painted wood may be burned.
5. The use of Burn Barrels is prohibited.
6. The burning of commercial, construction, demolition or industrial waste is not included in this burn window. Burning for these purposes requires a special permit from the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality; contact Bonnie Hough at the DEQ office in Bend at (541) 633-2016.
7. Agricultural burning inside the Air Quality Zone is prohibited without a certificate of variance.
Fire District requirements for public safety are:
1. The wind must be between 4 to 10 mph. For wind speed call 883-8127.
2. There must be a pressurized water hose at the fire site at all times.
3. A responsible adult must be present at the fire from the first flame until the fire is extinguished.
4. The burn pile shall be no larger than 6 feet in diameter and 4 feet high.
5. There must be a six-foot clear area surrounding the base of the pile and the pile must be at least 20 feet from combustible fences and buildings.
6. The person conducting any burning is responsible for damage and the cost of an out of control burn as well as traffic problems and other hazards caused by the smoke.