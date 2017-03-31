Hwy 138 – All Lanes Now Open

By: Christy Lynn
Glide, Ore. – The Oregon Department of Transportation finally got the “Big Rock” off Hwy 138. Wednesday night, a huge boulder fell onto the highway and they dubbed it “The Big Rock” because of it’s size. The 200 ton rock became a pile of rubble late Thursday, thanks to two Roseburg companies, contractor Weekly Bros., Inc., and the blasting service of Austin Powder. ODOT reopened Hwy 138 just before 1am.
(Previous Story….)
The Oregon Department of Transporation is reporting that a big rock fell after midnight, blocking Hwy 138 westbound at milepost 72, roughly 10 miles east of Glide on the Rogue-Umpqua Scenic Byway. There is no definite time of reopening, so in the meantime if you’re traveling on 5 or 97, use alternate routes like Hwy 62 or 58.