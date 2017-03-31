Klamath County Health Rankings Announced

Madison, Wis. – The latest health rankings of each county in the state are out and for Klamath County… let’s just say it could be a lot better. The 2017 County Health Rankings done by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation each year, reveal that out of 36 counties in the state, we are the worst for overall health rankings. Klamath County literally came in last in the list.

So how is the data compiled? 2 major categories: Health Outcomes and Health Factors.

Health Outcomes represent how healthy counties are, and are based on 2 things, 1) how long people live and 2) how healthy people feel while alive.

The second element, Health Factors, takes into consideration what influences the health of a county. The Factors are an estimate of the future health of a county as compared to other counties within the same state. The ranks are based on four types of measures: health behaviors, clinical care, social and economic, and physical environment factors.

You can read the full report here: www.countyhealthrankings.org