11 Year Old Killed In Crash On Mt. Bachelor Thursday

By: Christy Lynn
Bend, Ore. – A driver on Mt. Bachelor lost control in the snow and ice yesterday and slid head on into an oncoming vehicle. Oregon State Police responded to a call Thursday March 30th around 10:15am on Hwy 372 near the entrance to the Sunrise Lodge on Mt. Bachelor at milepost 21. They discovered an SUV with three people was traveling westbound when the driver, a 39 year old male from Eugene lost control and crashed right into the path of a van coming the opposite direction.
The driver of the SUV, whose name hasn’t been released, had to be extricated from the vehicle. He and his two sons, an 11 year old and a 16 year old, were all transported to the St. Charles Medical Center in Bend, however the 11 year old died on the way to the hospital.
The driver of the van was 60 year old Stephen Richardson of Bend, he sustained minor injuries and was also transported.
The highway was closed for several hours while an OSP Crash Reconstructionist investigated the scene. The investigation is ongoing.