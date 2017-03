Saturday April 22nd, from 9am till closing is the Fairground’s Spring Consignment Auction held at the Klamath County Event Center.

The auction benefits the outdoor arena upgrade project at the fairgrounds.

Currently accepting: Heavy equipment, Surplus equipment, Farm equipment, Trucks, Trailers, Antiques, Equine tack and more

Call now to reserve your sale items 541-883-3796

“Everying sells, you consign it, we sell it.”