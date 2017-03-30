  • Home > 
  • News > 
  • Part Of Hwy 138 Closed Due To A Rock Fall

Part Of Hwy 138 Closed Due To A Rock Fall

ODOT logo
2017/03/30
By: Christy Lynn

 

Glide, Ore. – The Oregon Department of Transporation is reporting that a big rock fell after midnight, blocking Hwy 138 westbound at milepost 72, roughly 10 miles east of Glide on the Rogue-Umpqua Scenic Byway.  There is no definite time of reopening, so in the meantime if you’re traveling on 5 or 97, use alternate routes like Hwy 62 or 58. 





Multimedia