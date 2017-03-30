City And County Working Together For A Better Klamath

Klamath Falls, Ore. – You live in Klamath… but do you technically live in the County or the City? Your tax dollars, depending on if you live in one or the other, go to different things. Do you know what services you’re paying for? Do you know if you’re getting services you’re not paying for? If you want to report a streetlight out on Washburn, what department do you call? It might actually depend on the side of the street.
These and other questions were bounced around the room at the Law Enforcement Roundtable held at the Commissioners’ office, Wednesday March 29th. Numerous things were discussed but they all had a common theme:
How can we all work together, County and City and Public to make Klamath a great place to live?
The gathering lasted just under 2 hours and included the heavy hitters in our law enforcement community. Klamath County Sheriff Chris Kaber, Klamath Falls Police Chief David Henslee, Kiki Parker-Rose, the Director of the Klamath Couty Community Corrections Department, the Interim District Attorney Victoria Rowe, all three Commissioners and the City Manager Nathan Cherpeski sat down and joined forces to discuss the current situation in our community and how we can benefit from a better, safer one.
Commissioner Donnie Boyd shared that he had been approached by three parents of students at an area high school this past Saturday, who had concerns about drug use in the athletics department. Commissioner Boyd asked Sheriff Kaber and Police Chief Henslee if they were aware of it. Sheriff Kaber said he knows about it and it’s been addressed for sure at one high school.
Kaber went on to say that the School Resource Officer (SRO) is the best resource at the schools. However due to limited funds which means limited officers, the SROs don’t spend near as much time on campuses as they would like. Even when they’re off campus they’re dealing with school related issues. But to have more man/womanpower, they’d have a better chance at fighting drugs in schools.
We get out of our community what we put into it. To get where we need to be, we all might have to pull a few extra pennies out and chip in to beef up our community resources. The group decided that the best plan of action in a longterm way is to educating the public about where our tax dollars go, how they help. The Commissioners may even hit the road and set up some Town Halls to meet with the residents.
So once we’re all educated on how/where our tax dollars go and how important it can be to spend them in the right areas, then we need to think about how to bring in the funds to get the man/woman power for the betterment of the community.
In a perfect world, $4 million dollars would solve most of the issues. A couple of years ago Klamath County voters vetoed a Public Safety levy (ballot measure 18-100). The levy was for a five year period and asked tax payers for an additional $5,500,000 per year for a total of $27,500,000.
The group on Wednesday did not think a levy was the way to go. Klamath Falls City Police Chief Henslee said we should try thinking outside the box, “let’s try something crazy, if it fails it fails, but we know not to go that direction again, but it’s time try to something new.”
Henslee went on to mention how over the past 6 months to a year there have been so many positive contributions by both City and County departments. Including, Kiki Parker-Rose, director of the Klamath County Community Corrections helped the City to put together a Community Service Project, we have a new Sheriff, the municipal code was recriminalized, they’re working on video arraignment, the Sheriff signed a cooperative policing agreement. Henslee said that’s never happpend in the last two years, they couldn’t get a new agreement signed until Sheriff Kaber came on the scene.
BINET (Basin Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team) has been a huge success. There’s even a federal agency, not named yet, but they want to be involved with BINET.
Our officers are stretched pretty thin, could they some day not show up? Yes, that’s a possibility. Will it happen? Probably not. As Chief Henslee said “that’s not the right response, I think if someone’s getting hurt – we are going to go. We have a moral obligation to protect the community…. We’re always going to go, so people won’t feel the pain of not having a police department.”
If the County’s officers are tied up on a call, KFPD will take any new calls that come in. They don’t have to, but they choose to. Legally the City Council could tell KFPD not to handle calls that are county related. They haven’t yet but they could do that.
Kiki Parker-Rose said we send more people to prison for person to person crime than any other county. At some point it has to be addressed why we have such violence in this county.
According to the Police Chief, when the last Sheriff was in office and the District Attorney apparently wouldn’t let the Sheriff’s office be part of the major crime team, 6 county homicides were handled by KFPD. KFPD has a lot of overtime, just from handling non city incidents that should have been handled by county officers, but due to staffing, it just wasn’t possible.
The group plans to meet again in 3 weeks to check in with each other’s progress.